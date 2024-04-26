PAF Airstrike Neutralizes Terrorists In Tirah Valley, Khyber District

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a strategic operation, the Pakistan Air Force conducted precision airstrikes targeting terrorist hideouts nestled within the rugged terrains of Dur Banda in Tirah Valley, Khyber District. As a result, two terrorists were successfully neutralized, bolstering the nation's ongoing efforts against terrorism. Security sources revealed that a drone aircraft was deployed to execute the operation with precision and efficacy.

The operation, conducted based on actionable intelligence, saw the deployment of multiple missiles from the drone aircraft, ensuring the targeted elimination of the terrorist threat.

Following the aerial offensive, the Pakistani Army and Frontier Corps swiftly initiated a comprehensive search operation across the area.

This meticulous endeavor aims to root out any remnants of terrorist activity, ensuring the safety and security of the region's inhabitants. So far, two terrorist bodies have been recovered during the ongoing search operation, further solidifying the success of the coordinated mission.

Among the casualties was identified TTP commander Sahl, known by the alias Azmat, along with his accomplice. Their demise marks a significant blow to terrorist networks operating in the region, underscoring the efficacy of collaborative efforts between security forces to thwart extremist threats.

The operation underscores Pakistan's steadfast commitment to combating terrorism and restoring peace and stability in the region. As security forces continue their vigilant efforts, the nation remains resolute in its determination to eradicate terrorism from its soil and ensure the safety and prosperity of its citizens.