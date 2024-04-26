Zelensky To Ramstein Meeting:“This Is Not Just About The Arms Supply You Are Deciding The Fate Of The World”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, addressed the members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group via video conference during a virtual meeting on April 26, emphasizing their role in preserving the world and calling for partners to supply long-range missiles, Patriot systems, ammunition, and other weapons.

That's according to Ukrinform's own correspondent.

"Dear friends! Please do not forget what you are deciding. This is not just about the arms supply – you are deciding the fate of the world that will either live by rules that we all recognize or depend only on the mercy of those whose violence is brutal," Zelensky noted.

He emphasized that such predatory regimes, such as that in Russia, are rapidly“increasing their appetite for aggression”. If they are allowed to succeed in one part of the world, it creates problems in many other places as aggression“spreads of not stopped”.

War update: 114 combat clashes along Ukrainian frontlines

"If our solidarity with you had not worked out and if your reaction to the war had remained only in words, the world would have had to deal with a much more powerful Russia," the president of Ukraine emphasized.

He noted that many around the world would still believe that Russian missiles cannot be shot down, that the Russian army is capable of destroying someone's independence. Many would grovel in front of Vladimir Putin and not even try to defend their sovereignty, if it were not for the example of Ukraine and those who support it.

In this regard, he once again thanked foreign partners for their help and appealed for the most needed and effective weaponry that must be supplied as soon as possible.

meeting: Austin announces another $1B aid package for Ukrain

"First: long range weapons. No part of the occupied territory of Ukraine should remain safe for the occupier," Zelensky emphasized.

Secondly, according to the president, Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense capabilities.

"We urgently need Patriot systems and missiles for them. This is what can and should save lives right now," the president stressed.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine needs at least seven additional Patriot systems to protect its peaceful cities: "You have these systems, and they truly can change the situation now – change it for the better." In this context, he also emphasized the importance of accelerating the transition of the Ukrainian Air Force to F-16 fighter jets.

Thirdly, the Armed Forces of Ukraine need artillery, the head of state went on to say.

"The one-to-ten ratio of artillery in our country to that of the Russian army inspires Putin to fight on," Zelensky noted.

He also urged members of the Contact Group to pay maximum attention to the production of ammunition, weapons, electronic warfare systems both at their own enterprises and within the framework of joint projects with Ukraine.

"I am proud of Ukrainian soldiers. Each of you knows the strength and capabilities of our soldiers. They know how to win. They must win. But Ukrainian defenders need your sufficient and timely support – exactly what you would need to win if you were soldiers in this war," the Ukrainian president concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, on Friday, U.S. Defense Minister Lloyd Austin announced an additional defense aid package for Ukraine worth $1 billion.