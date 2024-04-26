Russian Army Attempting To Take Chasiv Yar Into Operational Encirclement - Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army is attempting to flank Chasiv Yar through other settlements.

Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy is concentrating its efforts to break through our defenses west of Bakhmut, gain access to the Siverskyi Donets - Donbas Canal, capture Chasiv Yar, and create conditions for further advancement to the Kramatorsk agglomeration. The enemy is attempting to encircle Chasiv Yar," noted the spokesman.

However, according to him, the Russian occupiers have not achieved any success in the past seven days.

"They are trying to capture the village of Ivanivske and the outskirts of Bohdanivka at any cost to get to Chasiv Yar. They are actively storming these two settlements to encircle Chasiv Yar," added Voloshyn.

Attempting to level the line of defense and the line of combat, Russian occupiers are also unsuccessfully storming Andriivka and Klishchiivka.

"An increase in the number of enemy troops was spotted in the area of Klishchiivka," noted Voloshyn.

According to him, most of the assaults in the Chasiv Yar area took place near Bilohorivka over the past day.



"The enemy is regrouping there, bringing in ammunition and trying to clear our mined areas. However, without success. Our troops are holding back the enemy," said the spokesman.

At the same time, he said, the enemy has more ammunition, prevails in number, and spares neither its weapons nor its equipment.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the General Staff of Ukraine, Russia's combat losses in Ukraine as of April 26 reached 463,930 troops, including 950 invaders killed or wounded in the past day.