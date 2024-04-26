U.S. Announces $6B In New Military Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has announced that the United States is committing $6 billion worth of new weapons systems through its Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

He stated this after a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Friday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I am also pleased to announce today an additional commitment of $6 billion through our Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative that will allow us to procure new capabilities for Ukraine from U.S. industry," Austin said.

He also said that this was the largest package of security assistance that the United States has committed to date. It will include critical interceptors for Ukraine's Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems, more counter-drone systems and support equipment, significant amounts of artillery ammunition, air-to-ground munitions and maintenance and sustainment support. Austin also said that the aid announcements this week "underscore America's enduring commitment to Ukraine's defense."

Austin also positively assessed the efforts of allies and partners in this area.

He noted that members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group had allocated more than $95 billion in military aid to Ukraine.