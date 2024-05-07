RPF Officer Allegedly Molests Delhi Travel Vlogger In Train, Calls It 'Time Pass'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A Delhi-based vlogger has claimed that an \"RPF officer\" molested him on the train on April 25. The 30-year-old Rohini man was allegedly molested during his travel from Assam's Guwahati to Rangapara North Junction on Donyi Polo Express train's sleeper coach incident occurred on April 25 and came to light after the vlogger and travel agent Deepak Samal shared about it on Instagram to Moneycontrol, Samal said that the incident happened in the middle of the night while he was sleeping on the side lower aisle berth.\"...somebody flashed a torch on my face. I woke up to see a muscular man in a uniform peering down at me, and I thought he was an RPF officer conducting a routine check,\" he said read: Bengal Governor Ananda Bose says saving Mamata Banerjee 'difficult for God' amid molestation probeHe claimed that the man he thought to be an RPF officer asked him a few questions about who he was, what he did for a living, and where he was heading.\"I was surprised by the incident, but I thought those were routine questions,\" he added. Soon after, the officer proceeded to sit on the vlogger's berth.

\"I had placed my backpack on the berth so there was very little space left, but he proceeded to sit by my legs. I thought he was tired and because he was an officer, I did not give it much thought and went back to sleep,\" he told Moneycontrol read: Mumbai Police say influencer Sapna Gill's molestation allegation against Prithvi Shaw falseSamal added that he woke up again after he felt someone's elbow his private parts. \"It was the RPF officer. Confused and disoriented, I thought maybe he did it by mistake, and I tried to go back to sleep.\"However, the ordeal did not end there. Soon after, the vlogger felt someone grab his private parts.

He woke up to see the same officer again.\"What do you think you are doing?\" he shouted, to which he claims the man in uniform said \"time-pass\" before leaving the coach swiftly read: DCW chief molestation case: Delhi BJP demands Swati Maliwal's suspensionSamal told Moneycontrol that he thought of filing a complaint at Rangapara station but decided against it because he had a long journey ahead of him and could not afford to be delayed.\"But I shared the video on Instagram after a few days and so many people have reached out to me with similar experiences,\" he said has since filed a complaint with Railway Madad -- Indian Railway's official grievance redressal mechanism, the vlogger said he is aware of certain shortcomings that may affect the investigation into it like his inability to identify whether it was an RPF officer correctly.\"I wear high-powered glasses, and at the time of the incident, I was fresh out of sleep so I was both drowsy, I was not wearing my spectacles and the coach was dark so I could not see the man's face properly,\" he told Moneycontrol. \"Moreover, as an average railway passenger, how are we expected to differentiate between RPF officers and home guards? We generally assume that RPF officers patrol the trains at night,\" Samal said to Samal's encounter, Northeast Frontier Railway CPRO Sabyasachi De, told Moneycontrol that the authorities are currently investigating the case and since it was reported a few days after the incident, the probe is likely to take some time.\"I urge passengers to report any grievance they experience immediately using the Railway Madad app and it will be investigated immediately,\" he said.“I also laud Samal for coming forward and filing the complaint. It will take some time for the authorities to look into the matter since it has already been more than a week since the incident but action will be taken.”

