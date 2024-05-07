Environment Ministry Recovers Cabin Swept Away By Waves In Al-Ghariya

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Officials at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change recovered a cabin from the sea after it was swept away by waves recently.
Sharing photos of the cabin being towed away, Ministry tweeted in a post, writing, "The specialized team at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change succeeded in recovering a cabin from the water in the Al-Ghariya area, after it sank due to the wave of stormy weather that the country was exposed to recently."
Assistant Director of the Marine Protection Department, Abdullah Al-Khulaifi, explained that the process of towing the cabin was carried out safely, without any damage to the marine habitats and coral reefs in the Al-Ghariya area. He further added that there were a few other cabins that were washed away which were also recovered on the beaches of Uraydah, Al-Ghariya and Al-Maroona.
