Unearthing Tragedy: Gaza Mass Graves Prompt Calls For Justice

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA /PNN/



Paramedics and rescue teams who participated in recovering the bodies of civilians from the mass graves uncovered in the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, reported suspicions of organ theft by the Israeli forces.

At least 392 bodies were found in three mass graves uncovered in the Nasser Medical Complex following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Khan Yunis city. Among the bodies, 165 remain unidentified after their bodies were disfigured.

Videos and photos of the victims revealed signs of torture evident on their bodies. The victims were also shackled with plastic restraints.

Paramedics and rescue teams reported that some bodies were found with their hands tied and their abdomens cut and stitched in a manner contrary to the usual wound closure techniques performed in the Gaza Strip, raising suspicions of organ theft.

A mutilated body of a little girl wearing a surgical gown was also uncovered, which raises suspicions about her being buried while still alive, reported the teams. The body of another victim who was also wearing a surgical gown was found, raising similar doubts.

Other victims were found with gunshot wounds to their heads, raising suspicious that they were subjected to field executions.

Many bodies were found wrapped in black and blue shrouds made of plastic and nylon which are different than the color of shrouds used in Gaza, raising serious doubts that the occupation goal was to raise the temperature of the bodies to accelerate their decomposition process and conceal evidence.

The victims were buried more than three meters underground, with bodies piled up on top of each other.

The teams considered this evidence as an indication that the occupation committed crimes against humanity and field executions within the premises of the Nasser Medical Complex, as part of the genocide it has been waging against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip since the seventh of October 2023.

Dozens of bodies were also uncovered in mass graves following the withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City and Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

The United Nations, the European Union, the United States and France have all called for an independent investigation into the mass graves.

The Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip continues despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, and despite the genocide case filed against it at the International Court of Justice.

According to preliminary data, the number of civilians killed since the onset of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza on October 7, 2023, has reached 34305, most of whom were children and women. At least 77293 others have been injured.