Celebrate Culinary Excellence With Specialty Chefs At Fairmont Doha

Doha, Qatar: Fairmont Doha introduces its exceptional team of chefs, each bringing a unique culinary flair to Qatar's diverse gastronomic scene. From the delectable Lebanese dishes created by Cyra to the vibrant Latin American cuisine at Vaya!, and the exquisite Korean delicacies of Provok, to the authentic Indian flavours of Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra, Fairmont Doha offers a diverse culinary journey crafted by skilled chefs who prioritise innovation, authenticity, and excellence.

At Fairmont Doha, Executive Chef Mohammed Bahzad (pictured) leads the culinary team, focusing on attention to detail and sourcing local ingredients. Chef Bahzad is committed to supporting local farmers and utilising fresh, quality produce in every dish. His newest project, Cyra, The Botanical Shisha Terrace, showcases Lebanese cuisine and has quickly become a popular destination in Doha.

Chef Taimoo is the Head Chef of Provok, the ultimate rooftop destination in Doha. He is well-known for his rich and addictive plates that delight the senses. Chef Taimoo has a unique approach to cooking, in which he embraces the art of fermentation to infuse his dishes with rich umami flavours and essential nutrients. His innovative approach to fermentation reflects his deep understanding of culinary science and dedication to delivering unforgettable dining experiences. One of the must-try dishes at Provok is the Qatarifornia Roll with king crab, tomato cheese, avocado, coffee aioli, and sesame.

Chef Angad Rai (pictured) is the Chef de Cuisine at Masala Library, renowned for his expertise in progressive Indian cuisine. His culinary creations are a perfect blend of layered and balanced dishes that exhibit the diverse flavours of India.

Chef Rai's passion for innovation and commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences are reflected in his culinary masterpieces.

At Masala Library, one must try their Butter Chicken, a creamy and aromatic delicacy made with tender chicken in a rich tomato and butter sauce, served with fluffy naan bread and fragrant basmati rice- a standout dish that melts in your mouth.

Cesar Fernandez has a particular love for seafood and tacos, which he combines with the vibrant flavours of the Mexican Pacific coast. Fernandez's culinary creations are infused with memories of his vacation in Sinaloa, and he emphasises the importance of respecting culinary traditions. He celebrates the diversity of Latin American cuisine, with ceviches and tacos taking centre stage. One must try his seafood ceviche, which features a fresh catch of the day marinated in citrus juices and served with crisp tortilla chips.

At Fairmont Doha, culinary excellence is a promise and a way of life. Each chef brings their unique vision and expertise to the table, offering guests a chance to indulge in Lebanese delicacies, savour Latin American delights, explore Korean culinary treasures, or experience the vibrant flavours of India. With a diverse range of global cuisine on offer, guests can embark on an unforgettable gastronomic adventure.