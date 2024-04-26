BRICS Consider Replacing USD With Crypto For International Trade

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) In a recent statement, Anatoly Aksakov, the Russian State Duma Committee on Financial Market's chair, noted there's a push within the

BRICS bloc to transition from the U.S. dollar

to cryptocurrency for trade purposes. Aksakov

emphasized

the alliance's efforts to leverage digital assets instead of traditional fiat currency for international commerce.

The BRICS economic alliance, initially comprised of Russia, Brazil, India, South Africa and China, has long been committed to reducing reliance on the U.S. dollar, advocating for the use of local currencies. Consequently, the creation of digital currency transaction solutions has become a focal point, notably...

