Civilian Killed As Russians Shell Kozatske In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, prosecutors launched proceedings into the violent death of a 39-year-old resident of the village of Kozatske, Kakhovka district, as a result of Russian shelling.

That's according to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"Under the procedural leadership of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial inquiry has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder," the statement reads.

As noted, on April 26, law enforcers confirmed the death of a 39-year-old resident of the village of Kozatske, who sustained injuries not compatible with life as a result of Russian shelling.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Thursday, Russian invasion troops shelled 21 settlements across Kherson region, injuring six people.