Ramstein Meeting: Austin Announces Another $1B Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the United States is providing another $1 billion defense aid package to Ukraine, which will include HIMARS missiles, artillery rounds, air defense systems, and other armaments.

The defense chief spoke at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting on April 26, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, I'm pleased to share that the United States will provide through presidential drawdown authority another $1 billion worth of assistance, including more ammunition for HIMARS, 155 mm ammunition, air defense interceptors and armored vehicles.," the Pentagon chief said.

He also praised the efforts of other members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group that continue to contribute to covering Ukraine's defense needs.

"Just look at the Czech Republic's extraordinary initiative to procure thousands of artillery shells from third countries. And the UK has announced its largest single package of equipment ever, worth approximately $620 million. Or consider Germany's bold announcement that it will donate another Patriot system to Ukraine," Austin noted.

The US Defense Secretary also emphasized that over the past two years, about 50 countries from around the world have provided Ukraine with more than 70 medium- and long-range air defense systems, about a thousand missiles, 3,000 armored vehicles, including more than 800 main battle tanks. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also received tens of thousands of anti-tank missiles, and this year a squadron of F-16 aircraft will arrive in Ukraine along with pilots and engineers trained by members of the Contact Group.

"And these are all testaments to our shared commitment to Ukraine success on the battlefield. And through the contact groups capability coalition's, we now have the nimble flexible structure to adapt to new challenges and to build up the Future Force that Ukraine needs for its long-term security," said the head of the U.S. Department of Defense.

As reported by Ukrinform, the 21st meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine is being held in a virtual format on Friday, with the participation of about 50 nations.