EU To Intensify Humanitarian Aid To Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 26 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) decided on Friday to allocate an additional 68 million euros to humanitarian aid through partner organizations helping Palestinians in Gaza and throughout the region.

Regarding in-kind supplies, the European Commission said in a press statement that a ship will deliver emergency supplies as well as two additional flights scheduled for the sea in the first week of next May.

The union had previously opened two warehouses in Gaza, Rafah and the central region, which is used for international partners in the humanitarian field.

It added that the support aims to increase much-needed food and health assistance, supporting nutrition, health, water, sanitation and shelter, among other things.

The total humanitarian aid provided by the European Union amounted to 193 million euros to Palestinians in need inside Gaza and throughout the region in 2024, statement noted.

The Union also funded two convoys transporting more than 130 tons of shelter, health, water and sanitation supplies donated by Ireland and humanitarian partners, these materials were deployed from Dubai and transported to Gaza in coordination with the global logistics group via Jordan.

The European Union pointed out that there in constant monitoring and ready to provide further assistance within the long-standing humanitarian situation of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which has continued to deteriorate due to the continued intensification of massive Israeli hostilities, in addition to the blockade imposed on Gaza Strip.(end)

hts









MENAFN26042024000071011013ID1108143335