(MENAFN) In a report released on Wednesday during its annual meeting in Yerevan, Armenia, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) offered new growth projections for the regions it covers, highlighting the unexpected resilience of the Russian economy amidst Western sanctions. Beata Javorczyk, the bank's chief economist, noted that initial hopes for deep economic and financial turmoil in Russia due to sanctions were unrealistic. Despite challenges, Russia managed to maintain economic growth, with a notable 3.6 percent expansion recorded last year. Projections suggest a continued upward trajectory, with a forecasted 2.5 percent increase in gross domestic product (GDP) for the current year. This figure exceeds earlier expectations by 1.5 percentage points, signaling a more robust performance than previously anticipated.



Javorczyk acknowledged that while Russia's economic growth is commendable, questions linger regarding its impact on the well-being of its population. The country's redirection of economic resources towards war efforts has contributed to accelerated growth. However, concerns persist regarding the broader socio-economic implications of this shift. Despite the positive growth outlook, uncertainties remain regarding the extent to which this growth translates into tangible improvements in living standards for the Russian populace. Additionally, the report highlights that the Russian economy has surpassed pre-war levels in Ukraine, reflecting its resilience and ability to adapt amidst geopolitical challenges.

