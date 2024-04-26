Delhi HC Asks Defence Ministry To Decide On Women's Inclusion In Armed Forces Through CDS Exams

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Union Ministry of Defence to decide within eight weeks on including women in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force through the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exams.

The order came from a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, who disposed of the plea filed by Advocate Kush Kalra. The petition challenged the exclusion of women from applying for recruitment in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA) through the CDS exams.

Kalra's representation before the Central government on December 22, 2023, prompted the court's action.

While Kalra's lawyer asked for keeping the petition pending until the government responded to the representation, the court said that the government should act promptly without the petition looming over it.

Central government Standing Counsel Kirtiman Singh informed the court that steps are being taken gradually to include women in the Armed Forces. He mentioned progress in the National Defence Academy (NDA) and assured that similar steps would likely be taken for the CDS as well.

In its directive, the court ordered the Central government to address Kalra's representation within the specified timeframe.

Kalra argued that the notification unjustly barred females from applying for certain positions based solely on their gender, contrary to constitutional principles of equality and non-discrimination.

While women are now permitted to join the NDA following Supreme Court orders, Kalra argued that the discriminatory practice persists in the CDS, hindering female officers' career advancement opportunities.

The plea said that the exclusion of eligible female candidates from training at premier Indian Armed Forces institutions was a violation of constitutional values, stressing the need for gender equality in recruitment processes.