ICEA Urges Corporate India To Prioritise Semiconductor Design Investments

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 26 (KNN) The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), a leading industry body, has issued an urgent call for large Indian corporations to prioritise investments in semiconductor design, treating chip design and manufacturing as a strategic sector.

This move aims to foster homegrown innovation and reduce the nation's dependence on foreign technologies.

In a comprehensive report outlining a bold vision to propel India to the forefront of semiconductor product design and intellectual property creation, ICEA has advocated for a strategic, multi-pronged approach to bolster the country's semiconductor ecosystem.

Notably, ICEA has proposed the establishment of an exclusive market exchange dedicated to the electronics and high-tech industry. This platform would serve as a catalyst for growth and innovation, positioning India as a global hub for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, the report said.

Addressing the potential threat of dumping from China, the report urges vigilance and the formation of a coalition to prevent the influx of higher node and memory chips, averting a scenario akin to the display industry's challenges.

To facilitate the emergence of a robust Indian Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) framework, ICEA recommends subsidising up to 80 per cent of the cost of 'mask sets' (stencils used in chip fabrication) for domestic design firms under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme.

Innovative funding approaches are crucial, according to the report. It advocates treating semiconductor chip design and manufacturing as a 'strategic sector,' enabling access to low-cost funds and establishing a dedicated capital market system for the electronics and high-tech industry.

Seizing the global shift in semiconductor manufacturing dynamics, ICEA envisions a strategic opportunity for India to advance into sub-14 nanometer (nm) technology nodes. The report suggests leveraging spare capacities from industry leaders like TSMC to accelerate India's entry into advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Government investment in refurbished fabs, support for semiconductor design firms, and building a skilled workforce are highlighted as key enablers for fostering a self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem in India.

"As we navigate through a transformative era in electronics manufacturing and high-tech, India stands at a pivotal juncture to redefine its role in the semiconductor value chain," remarked Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA, underscoring the nation's ambitions in this strategic sector.

