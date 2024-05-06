Bengaluru Rains: Waterlogged Roads, Fallen Trees, Hailstorm Grip City Days After Severe Water Crisis

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Days after the city grappled with a severe water crisis, Bengaluru on Monday witnessed heavy rainfall with gusty winds and hailstorms, resulting in fallen trees and waterlogging. Traffic was also affected in several areas in Bengaluru due to the rains.A yellow alert for thunderstorms was issued by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Centre (KSNDC).

Waterlogging was reported at various locations in Bengaluru, including Hebbal flyover towards the airport and Veerannapalya, Maharani underpass, Summanahalli, Summanahalli, Vaddarapalya signal, Nagawara, Hebbal railway station, and Kamakshipalya areas read: Heatwave: 'Delhi to aao ek baar', netizens respond to Bengaluru resident claiming city can no longer play 'weather card'Tree felling incidents were reported in Jayamahal Road, Kathriguppe signal, Gundu Rao Circle, Lingarajapuram Main Road, Mehkri Circle, PES college near Devegowda circle, Gangamma Circle, Hennur Main Road, and Malleshwaram Hennur Main Road, an electric pole broke down, adding to the traffic disruption. The underpass connecting towards Sankey Road near Kalpana Junction (Cunningham Road) was also closed due to waterlogging Weather, a private weather blogger, slammed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for the waterlogging situation in the city and said,“Wake up”.

“THANK YOU BBMP Hope you are having a good sleep as usual. Kumbhakarna used to sleep for only 6 months but you have been sleeping for more than a decade now. Please wake up. #BengaluruWaterCrisis to floods in a short span. Thanks for making Bengaluru beautiful,” the post read.

Also read: Troubled with weather in Bengaluru? Now, expect slow traffic for next 20 days; here's whyHowever, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that the civic body will complete the desilting work by 20 May.\"As of 3 May, 75 per cent of the cleaning in the 359 km stormwater drainage system had been completed, with the remaining work expected to be finished within a week,\" he said Karnataka Weather said hail storms were reported over the southwest parts of Bengaluru city, with intense rains affecting parts of the north, southeast, east, and central areas. Residents have been urged to stay indoors and to avoid unnecessary travel read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bengaluru Police issues traffic advisory ahead of polls on May 7The Meteorological Department forecasted partly cloudy skies with occasional spells of rain or thundershowers until May 12.



