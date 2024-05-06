Delhi News: Firing At Tilak Nagar Car Showroom | Watch

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A firing incident was reported at a showroom of a second hand luxury cars in west Tilak Nagar area, Delhi Police informed on Monday. A few people have reportedly sustained injuries due to the broken glass in the showroom; however, the police said no bullet injury was reported shooting incident has been reported from the“Fusion Cars” showroom in Tilak Nagar.
Also read: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 polling tomorrow: Shivraj 'Mamaji' Chouhan's road to Delhi goes through BJP bastion VidishaThey also informed that multiple shots were fired at the car showroom, with aim at its glass door. Some of the shots were fired in the air.
“An incident of firing has been reported in the Fusion Cars showroom in the Tilak Nagar area. Multiple shots have been fired aiming toward the glass and in the air. Some people have sustained injuries due to broken glass and are under treatment. No bullet injury has been reported,” news agency ANI reported quoting Delhi Police.
Also read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to be released from jail? SC to consider granting interim bail tomorrowAlso read: Auto Expo set to move back to New Delhi in 2025 after a decadeAccording to news agency PTI citing Delhi Police, three people, including a worker of a political party, were injured in a firing by two motorcycle borne assailants.
One of the injured is believed to be a customer at Fusion Cars, while the other reportedly works at a bank near the car showroom officer said that prima facie it is suspected to be a case of extortion bid from the showroom owner to media reports, the attackers initially handed a note to the showroom driver containing an extortion demand. After the demand was not met, the attackers fired multiple shots at the showroom details of the incident are awaited.(With agency inputs)
