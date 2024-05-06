Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Be Released From Jail? SC To Consider Granting Interim Bail Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a big relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Supreme Court will consider granting him an interim bail in the view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo is behind bars for more than a month after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in an excise policy-linked money laundering case Kejriwal's arrest during the general election has been considered a major damage for the party which is struggling to campaign during the elections without its top leader.

The matter will be heard by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. Arvind Kejriwal was taken into custody by the ED on March 21. Later, he was shifted to Tihar jail under judicial custody after he received no relief from the apex court in his plea challenging his ED arrest apex court will consider granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday after it said on May 3, that Kejriwal's interim bail will be considered keeping in view of the ongoing general elections Read: From 'Pappu' to 'Shehzada': BJP's changing tactics for Rahul GandhiThe court had told the ED that arguments against Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest will take time and hence, there are chances that the SC may consider hearing the probe agency on the issue of interim bail on account of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. Polling will be held in Delhi on May 25.\"It appears we can't complete today. We will post it on Tuesday morning itself. Mr Raju, one more thing. If it is going to take time and it does appear to us that it may take some time, we will then consider the question of interim bail because of the elections,\" the bench had told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who was wrapping up his arguments for the day, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has recommended a probe by the National Investigation Agency Government of India (NIA) against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to investigate his alleged political funding received from banned terrorist organisation 'Sikhs for Justice', reported PTI citing Raj Niwas sources on Monday charges have been rejected by the party which has called the recommendation another“conspiracy” against Kejriwal at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP). It called the LG \"an agent\" of the (BJP).

