Nepal Media Celebrates Amir's Visit With Comprehensive Coverage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The media in Nepal, including newspapers, television channels, and news websites, celebrated yesterday through comprehensive press coverage the visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Kathmandu, which concluded Wednesday as part of an Asian tour. The media in Nepal covered many aspects of the visit, reviewing the strategic importance and promising results from His Highness's visit to Nepal.

Nepalese television channels followed with great interest the news of the visit of H H the Amir, highlighting the outcomes that resulted from the signing of several agreements concerned with sports, arts, culture, and scientific research.

A report by Kantipur TV (KTV) said that during the state visit of HH the Amir to Nepal, the labor agreement between the two countries was discussed with great interest. The report included in the news bulletin added that the visit of the H H the Amir culminated in the signing of six Memoranda of Understanding concerned with sports, arts, culture, scientific research, and news exchange. For its part, Republica newspaper said in a report under the title 'Cabinet approves memoranda of understanding to be signed between Nepal and Qatar,' indicating that the Nepalese government approved the joint memoranda of understanding between Nepal and Qatar, adding that the agreements and memoranda of understanding include vital areas for bilateral cooperation relations and vary from the fields of education, culture, youth, sports, media, training, and cooperation in the field of diplomatic work.

It affirmed that the visit of HH the Amir to Kathmandu witnessed calls for investment in the tourism, agriculture, and hydroelectric energy sectors in Nepal, highlighting the contribution of Nepalese workers to the development of Qatar.

The newspaper added in a report entitled 'Prez Paudel solicits Qatar's investment in Nepal's water resources, agriculture and tourism sectors' and that informed officials believe that the discussions and agreement between the two countries on Wednesday would pave the way for new opportunities for Qatari investment in Nepal's water resources, agriculture, and tourism sectors.

The officials expressed optimism that the visit would identify more areas of cooperation and strengthen relations between Qatar and Nepal, pointing out that the visit of H H the Amir just before Nepal's investment conference, is expected to send a positive message about Nepal at the international level, the paper added.

In turn, a Nepali TV correspondent said that the visit of the Amir to Nepal gains its importance because it is the first visit by a Gulf ruler to Kathmandu on a historic state visit, indicating that Nepal celebrated the distinguished diplomatic relations with Qatar, and designated this visit as an honorary one when it declared on Tuesday a national holiday.