QF To Host World Autism Awareness Day Event At Al Shaqab

Doha: Qatar Foundation will host its annual Autism Awareness Family Fun Day at Al Shaqab Longines Arena on April 27, in cooperation with Al Shaqab, a member of Qatar Foundation.

The event, designed to engage all members of the community, aims to raise awareness and foster understanding of autism through a variety of engaging and educational activities, workshops, and games.

Part of a series of events throughout April, it is a collaborative effort coordinated by QF's Pre-University Education, alongside 27 partnering entities including Renad Academy, Awsaj Academy, The Learning Center, and the Ability Friendly Program.

Lulwa Al Darwish, Integration Coordinator at Renad Academy, said,“As we mark Autism Awareness Day, let us celebrate the unique talents and abilities of individuals on the autism spectrum. This day is not just about raising awareness but also about fostering a deeper understanding and acceptance in our communities.”

Al Darwish addressed the need to challenge the stigma and misconceptions surrounding autism, highlighting the valuable contributions that individuals with autism make to society. She spoke about the importance of promoting inclusion and providing the necessary support to help those on the autism spectrum thrive.

“It is essential that we continue to educate ourselves and others about autism, recognizing that every person, regardless of their abilities, has inherent value and deserves respect,” she said.“Together, let us create a world where individuals with autism are embraced for who they are, where their strengths are celebrated, and where they are afforded every opportunity to shine.”

Nouf Al Mansoor, Head of the Equestrian Institute at Al Shaqab, emphasized the importance of Autism Awareness Day, and noted its significant impact on children and their families.“Today, as we come together to celebrate and honor Autism Awareness Day, we recognize the profound impact it holds for children and their families,” she said.

“It's a day not just to raise awareness, but to challenge the prevailing stigma surrounding autism in society. Raising community awareness about Autism Awareness Day is crucial in building a more inclusive society,” she continued.“It's a call to action, urging us all to embrace diversity, dismantle barriers, and champion acceptance, and acknowledge the unique abilities that children on the autism spectrum possess, talents that enrich our communities.”

Al Mansoor also mentioned that by fostering understanding and acceptance, society can empower individuals on the autism spectrum to fully participate, bringing their valuable perspectives and creativity into the fabric of our community.

Remarking on the importance of educating the public about autism, and discussing how initiatives like Al Shaqab's Equine Assisted Therapy demonstrate the transformative power of support and inclusion, she said,“By providing innovative avenues for communication and growth, programs like these pave the way for individuals with autism to thrive and fulfill their potential.”

This year celebrates the 17th anniversary of World Autism Awareness Day. Proposed by H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, to the United Nations in 2007, it highlights QF's sustained commitment to promoting acceptance and inclusion within the community. The first World Autism Awareness Day was celebrated on April 2, 2008.