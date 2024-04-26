HOT Photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Sexy In Strapless Gown At An Award Show (Video)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samantha Ruth Prabhu has gone viral for tearing her
"beloved"
wedding gown and converting it into a strapless dress. Samantha intended to cut her white gown,
which
was
embellished
with beading and floral appliqué, into a black cocktail dress for an award ceremony where she was designated
"Leaders of Change (female)".
Samantha informed her admirers about her choice, writing in the caption:
We're
past that stage when it was a choice.
It's
now a necessity for the longevity of our planet that we call home. The dress I am wearing today is a beloved gown that has been repurposed for this occasion by the most talented @kreshabajajofficial. While that might sound insignificant....
entitled even...
to many...
I assure you that repurposing my old clothes is only one of many steps I am consciously taking to alter my habits and make my lifestyle more sustainable. And every little gesture, every little decisive action, is
important. It all adds up.
I urge
myself and all of you
that
have
goodwill for me in your hearts to make those little efforts.
Thank you.”
Several videos of Samantha looking elegant in her provocative attire have also appeared
on the internet. The actress greeted the photographers with a huge smile and made
a number of
postures on the red carpet.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore the original gown during her Christian wedding to ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. It
was created
by her close friend and designer, Kresha Bajaj.
Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation in October 2021, roughly four years after
they married. Previously, the couple published a joint statement that claimed,
“To all our well-wishers.
After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife
to
pursue our
own
paths.
We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade
that
was the
very
core of our relationship
which
we believe will always hold a special bond
between us.
We request our fans,
well wishers
and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on.
Thanking
you for your support.”
