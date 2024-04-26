Lok Sabha Elections 2024: FIR Against Karnataka BJP Candidate K Sudhakar For Trying To Bribe Voters

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Election Commission of India made a startling discovery just ahead of the kick-off for the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura constituency. The authorities seized a staggering amount of Rs 4.8 crore in cash from a residence located in Yelanhanka. This raid also resulted in the booking of BJP candidate K Sudhakar for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka confirmed the incident and said, "The FST of Chikkaballapura seized cash worth 4.8 Crores. An FIR also has been lodged by the SST team of Chikkaballapura Constituency against K Sudhakar, BJP Candidate on 25.04.2024 at Madanayakanahally Police Station."

The FIR, numbered 0355/2024, was filed under sections 123 of RP Act and 171(B,C,E,F) of the IPC, citing bribery and undue influence on electors.

The raid, conducted at the residence of Govindappa, resulted in the discovery of multiple bundles of Rs 500 notes. Following the interrogation of the homeowner, the BJP candidate was implicated in the case.

Subsequently, Income Tax officials joined the scene, initiating further investigations.

This seizure is part of a broader effort by the Election Commission, which has confiscated items totaling Rs 50 crore, including cash, liquor, narcotics drugs, and other gift articles.