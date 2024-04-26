With Resignation Letter, BRS Leader Harish Waits For Telangana CM At Martyrs' Memorial

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 26 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader and former minister T. Harish Rao on Friday reached the Telangana Martyrs Memorial in front of the Assembly Building with his resignation, a day after throwing a challenge to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to come with his resignation so that they could be handed over to intellectuals.

Harish Rao said if the state government fulfills Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver to all eligible farmers and other promises made as part of the six guarantees, by August 15, the intellectuals can forward his resignation to Assembly Speaker but if the government fails to implement the promises, the Chief Minister's resignation should be forwarded to the Governor.

Harish Rao reached the Martyrs' Memorial at 10 a.m. He later told media persons that since the Chief Minister failed to turn up, it was clear that he was "cheating" the people. He demanded the Chief Minister to apologise to people for making false promises.

He alleged that the Congress party has betrayed people over six guarantees. He said the ruling party has gone back on its word despite making the promises on bond papers and in a letter by party leader Sonia Gandhi.

The BRS leader said since the 100-day deadline set in the bond paper is over, Revanth Reddy is now taking pledge in the name of God.

Harish Rao said if the people could benefit from his resignation, he would be happy.

He termed as a blatant lie, the claim by the Chief Minister that the government fulfilled five out of six guarantees.

The war of words between two leaders had started last week when responding to Revanth Reddy's announcement that the promise of farm loan waiver will be implemented by August 15, Harish Rao asked him if he was ready to resign if he failed to implement the same. He also offered to resign and not contest a by-election if the government implemented its promise.

Reacting to this, Revanth Reddy had dared Harish Rao to keep his resignation ready.

Accepting the challenge, the BRS leader reached the Martyrs' Memorial with his resignation and as the Chief Minister did not turn up, he left after handing over the same to journalists.