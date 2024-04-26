Ex-Raj CM Vasundhara Raje Votes In Jhalawar, Says PM Modi Will Get 3Rd Term

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 26 (IANS) BJP leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get a third term at the Centre as the people want development.

She said this after casting her vote at a polling booth in Jhalawar.

While speaking to the media, she said the BJP will win the polls as the country wants development and PM Modi will get a third term as the Prime Minister.

Speaking of her son Dushyant, who is the candidate from Jhalawar for the fifth time, she said, "MP Dushyant Singh has been receiving good support. I believe he will create history this time too. We cannot take anything for granted.”

She further said that everything is in the hands of God and the voters.

Dushyant has been fielded against former state minister and Congress leader Pramod Jain Bhaya's wife Urmila Bhaya from Jhalawar.

Raje shared a picture of herself and her inked finger, and said, "I rendered my duty and now you should also render your duty."