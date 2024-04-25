Baby Delivered From Dying Mother's Womb In Gaza 'Miracle'

A Palestinian doctor tends to the baby of Sabreen Al Sakani, who reached the emergency unit of the Kuwait Hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip in critical condition after she was gravely wounded in the head and abdomen in an Israeli air strike, according to witnesses on Saturday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) “Every day, I go to the hospital to check on my brother's daughter who was rescued from her mother's womb,” Sheikh told AFP.

“I named her 'Sabreen Al Ruh' because her father wanted to name her Ruh,” he added, referring to the Arabic word for soul.

Several local media said the baby weighed less than two kilogrammes, and that her mother had been in her seventh month of pregnancy when she was born.

“The fact that this little girl was born alive despite the circumstances is nothing short of a great feat,” Abu Snimeh said.

He added that when a pregnant woman like Sakani struggles to breathe, the foetus lacks oxygen, which can hinder its development.

Palestinian journalists filmed the birth, footage of which was widely circulated Monday.

Israel's ongoing military offensive in Gaza has killed at least 34,183 people, most of them women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

More than 1.5 million of 2.4 million Gazans were estimated to have taken refuge in Rafah, in the far south on the border with Egypt, though thousands have since been seen heading back north.

A handful of similar births were reported in the coastal territory.

Mecca Abu Chamalah was born by post-mortem C-section on October 21, after his mother was critically wounded by an air strike on their home in Rafah.

The identification tag pinned to his incubator read“baby of the martyr Dareen Abu Chamalah”.