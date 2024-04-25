(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE: Select Group, a leading real estate developer headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is proud to announce the much-anticipated launch of Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina, marking a new chapter in ultra-luxury living. This significant milestone in architectural excellence is set to claim the title of the tallest residential tower globally as it reshapes the Dubai Marina skyline with its unparalleled height reaching 517 metres.

The development follows the successful partnership between Select Group and Six Senses for the award-winning Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai and signifies Six Senses' first-ever standalone residential development.

Strategically located in the vibrant Dubai Marina district, the ultra-luxury 122-storey development embodies the essence of urban sophistication, offering residents an unparalleled wellness and lifestyle experience amidst stunning panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Harbour Beachfront, Emirates Golf Course, Dubai Marina, Blue Waters and Ain Dubai.

From cutting-edge fitness facilities to specialised longevity areas and landscaped social spaces on the 109th-floor Skydeck, Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina delivers a new benchmark for residential health and wellness. Among the remarkable amenities are cardio, strength and functional gyms, virtual cycling and boxing studios, an infinity pool, ice baths, salt room, bio, Finnish and infrared saunas, sound healing room, massage suites, indoor and outdoor cinemas, and a longevity clinic providing a comprehensive range of services to enhance revitalisation.

Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina presents 251 residences in a captivating array of unit typologies and sizes, ranging from two- to four-bedroom deluxe residences, half-floor penthouses, as well as duplex and triplex Sky Mansions. Each residence is a testament to meticulous design, promoting sustainability, well-being, and happiness. The interior design is a fusion of biophilia and classical feng shui, creating a unique living environment that is sure to intrigue even the most discerning buyers and investors.

Commenting on the launch, Rahail Aslam, Group CEO at Select Group, commented,“With the development of Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina, our aim is to redefine luxury living with a central emphasis on the holistic well-being of our residents. Our commitment to excellence resonates throughout every aspect of the project, from its ultra-luxurious design to its carefully selected range of amenities, offering residents an unmatched lifestyle experience.”

Under the architectural guidance of the globally acclaimed team at WSP Middle East and Woods Bagot, accompanied by the interior design by Mitchell & Eades and supported with the health and wellness design strategies by Energy & Space, Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina emerges as a distinguished architectural masterpiece, set to establish a new global standard in residential wellness.

About Select Group:

Based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Select Group is an award-winning real estate development and investment firm specialising in a selection of verticals, including real estate development, investments, hospitality, and retail.

Select Group's development portfolio comprises over 20 million square feet of award-winning residential, commercial, hospitality and retail developments, delivering over 7,000 homes, with another 5,000 units in the pipeline, a combined Gross Development Value (GDV) of over AED 20 billion. select-group

About Six Senses:

Six Senses operates 25 hotels and resorts and has signed a further 42 properties into the development pipeline. Part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses serves as a changemaker and maintains a leadership commitment to community, sustainability, emotional hospitality, wellness, and crafted experiences infused with a touch of quirkiness. Whether an exquisite island resort, mountain retreat, or urban hotel, the vision remains the same: to reawaken people's senses so they feel the purpose behind their travels and ultimately reconnect with themselves, others, and the world around them.

Six Senses Residences offers all the unique amenities of a resort life community while retaining the privacy and personal touches of a beautifully appointed private villa or apartment.

Six Senses Spas guides guests on their personal path to well-being in all resorts, as well as a handful of standalone spas. The high-tech and high-touch approach goes beyond ordinary beauty treatments to offer holistic wellness, integrative medicine, and longevity.