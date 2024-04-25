(MENAFN- Baystreet) The Race to Build AI Infrastructure: Who Will Power the Next Tech Revolution?

Accuray Down on CyberKnife and Radixact at Scotland Meeting

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares lost ground Thursday, on word that the company is showcasing advances in hardware and software designed to improve the cancer treatment experience, at ESTRO 2024.

The latest generation CyberKnife® and Radixact® platforms provide medical care teams with the technology necessary for expanding the curative power of radiation therapy and delivering on the focus of this year's congress, bridging the care gap. The European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology's (ESTRO) annual meeting will take place May 3 to May 7, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Accuray is a wellness focused organization, taking into account the patient's health and well-being throughout their treatment when prioritizing product enhancements. The solutions featured at ESTRO represent a few of the most recent innovations introduced over a 30-year history of invention and disruption that has led to new standards in care for the radiation therapy industry.

"Accuray takes pride in our legacy of breakthroughs in cancer and neuro-radiosurgical technology. The CyberKnife System was the first platform to integrate robotic mobility with real-time imaging to address tumor motion, allowing unparalleled precision without the requirement of uncomfortable stereotactic frames," said Seth Blacksburg, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer at Accuray.

ARAY shares gave back 4.5 cents, or 2.1%, to $2.16.









