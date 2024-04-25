Seven Injured In Kharkiv Region's Balaklia Following Russian Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion army launched a strike at the town of Balaklia in eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region, targeting the area outside a railway station and leaving seven civilians injured.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The invaders hit Balaklia, Izium district, targeting the area outside the railway station. As per tentative reports, five people were injured - three women and two men," the initial post read.

The official later added on social media that the casualty toll rose to seven.

The consequences of the attack are being verified. Emergency services are working at the scene, Syniehubov added.

In, rescuers come under Russia's“double-tap” strike

The Balaklia City Military Administration appealed to residents via Telegram, urging them to refrain from approaching the site of the impact.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two women were injured by a Russian strike that targeted the Kupiansk district on April 25.