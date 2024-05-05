Israeli Cabinet Votes To Close Al Jazeera Offices

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that his government has voted unanimously to shut down the local offices of Al Jazeera.

Netanyahu announced the decision on X, formerly Twitter, but details on the implications of the step on the channel were not immediately clear.

Israel has long had a rocky relationship with Al Jazeera, accusing it of bias against it.

Al Jazeera is one of the few international media outlets to remain in Gaza throughout the war, broadcasting scenes of airstrikes and overcrowded hospitals and massacres of families in Gaza.

Al Jazeera's Arabic-language broadcaster acknowledged the news in its broadcast Sunday.