King Condoles Saudi Monarch Over Passing Of Prince Badr

For print media only...Amman, May 5 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II has sent a cable of condolences to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, over the passing of Prince Badr bin Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, after a life marked by major cultural and literary contributions.

