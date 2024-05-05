My Legacy Is For All, Nothing For Family: PM Modi Targets Cong & Samajwadi Party In UP Rally

(MENAFN- IANS) Etawah (Uttar Pradesh), May 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mounted a scathing attack on nepotism and said that he had no children of his own and his legacy was for all, particularly the poor.

"I do not have children and neither does Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. We are working for your children. Our resolve for Viksit Bharat will ensure a happy world for your children. This is what I will leave for them," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Etawah.

Criticising the Samajwadi Party, the Prime Minister said: "For them, legacy means cars, bungalows, and their constituency. Mainpuri and Etawah are their properties, Amethi and Raebareli are their constituencies. For me, it is your pucca house, tap water, electricity connection, free ration for you."

Continuing his attack on the Samajwadi Party, PM Modi said: "When it came to announcing candidates, the Samajwadi Party could find only five Yadavs from their family to contest. In BJP, Mohan Yadav is the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and even the juniormost workers can rise to great heights."

PM Modi further said that "this 'chaiwala' has broken the tradition of members of one family becoming the head of the state".

"By 2047, one of your children could be the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister," PM Modi said.

Slamming the Samajwadi Party and the Congress over the reservation on the basis of religion, PM Modi said: "Five years ago, the 'Shehzada' was going from temple to temple, flaunting his 'janeu' but this time, he did not even visit the Ram temple because of his vote bank." Referring to the Samajwadi Party, PM Modi said: "I went to the underwater Dwarka and the friends of Samajwadi Party ridiculed me. Samajwadi Party claims to be Yaduvanshis but they were quiet when their friend was ridiculing me."

PM Modi further said that his guarantee included training women as drone pilots, ensuring a global market for millets, and providing electricity through solar panels.

Lauding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi said that he had changed Uttar Pradesh where 'katta' making was a popular industry to becoming the hub of defence corridor.