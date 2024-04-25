Algerian FM Discusses With ECOWAS Pres. Developments In Sahel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AGLIERS, April 25 (KUNA) -- Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmad Attaf discussed on Thursday with Omar Touray, the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the political and security developments in the Sahel region.

The Algerian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that during the meeting, which was held at the ministry's headquarters, they exchanged views on the political and security developments taking place in the Sahel region, as well as ways to enhance inter-coordination in order to confront various common challenges facing the country.

The statement pointed out that the visit of the ECOWAS President comes within the framework of dialogue and consultation between Algeria and ECOWAS on common issues.

The Algerian Foreign Minister stressed in previous statements the need to accelerate a political solution in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, which he said are living difficult political and economic conditions. (end)

