AAP Failed To Make Punjab Drugs-Free, Says BJP Candidate From Bathinda LS Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Bathinda, April 25 (IANS) The AAP government's promise in Punjab to make the state drugs-free has turned out to be completely false, former IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Bathinda constituency, said on Thursday.

"By voting for the AAP, people of the state are feeling cheated. In two years, the AAP government has pushed the state into deep debt," she said.

During her election campaign in Mansa town, she said the alarming fact "is that the government doesn't even have funds to pay salaries to its employees".

"Development has come to a complete standstill. Development work in villages is being carried out only with funds from the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Parampal Kaur Sidhu said.

She said not even a month had passed since the start of the financial year, the state government has taken loans worth hundreds of crores.

"The government is unable to pay salaries to its employees. Last year, the government also took more than Rs 3 lakh crore loans. The Central government is funding the development projects in villages. Road construction, cleanliness, drinking water facilities, etc., are being carried out by PM Modi-led government in villages," she said.

"Whether establishing AIIMS in Bathinda, Central University or constructing the corridor to the sacred shrine of Sri Kartarpur Sahib, all these projects have been undertaken by PM Modi-led government," Sidhu said.

She campaigned in villages and colonies of the Mansa, Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda (Urban) and Bathinda (Rural) assembly constituencies.