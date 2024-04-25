Mass Grave Discovered In Liberated Khojaly

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Human remains believed to belong to at least six people werediscovered in the Malibeyli village of Azerbaijan's liberatedKhojaly district, Azernews reports, citing theGeneral Prosecutor's Office and the State Commission on Prisonersof War, Hostages, and Missing Persons.

Acting upon this information, experts from various institutionsrepresented in the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages,and Missing Persons, including the Prosecutor General's Office, theWorking Group of the State Commission, the Ministry of Health'sPublic Legal Entity "The Association of Forensic MedicalExamination and Pathological Anatomy," the Ministry of EmergencySituations, ANAMA, the Institute of Archeology and Anthropology ofthe Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, conducted an on-siteinspection.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that humanremains were discovered on the surface of the soil in the Malibeylivillage of the Khojaly district during the reconstruction andrestoration work in the liberated lands of Azerbaijan.

Currently, work is being continued in the direction of thecomplete discovery of the human remains in the area, and in orderto determine the identity of the victims on the bone fragments andthe period of their stay in the land, the review is being continuedwith the participation of forensic experts and specialists, as wellas other necessary procedural actions are being carried out.