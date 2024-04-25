Qatari Shura Council Delegation Explores Jordan's Political History At Museum Visit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 25 (Petra) - Culture Minister Haifa Najjar briefed the Qatari Shura Council delegation, led by Mubarak Muhammad Kuwari, Chair of the Council's Cultural Affairs and Media Committee, during their visit Thursday to the Museum of Parliamentary Life, about Jordan's political and parliamentary history since the state's inception.Najjar provided an overview of the museum's role in fostering national awareness across cultural, political, and social domains within Jordanian society.She emphasized the ministry's commitment to nurturing a sense of belonging among Jordanians, highlighting Jordan's rich historical heritage spanning millennia and its deep ties to the Arab-Islamic civilization.Najjar underscored Jordan's resilience in the face of challenges over the century since its establishment under Hashemite leadership, noting significant milestones achieved during this period.Highlighting Jordan's cultural tapestry, Najjar emphasized the country's openness to all, guided by universal human values.Kuwari acknowledged the robust ties between Qatar and Jordan, expressing familiarity with Jordanian culture and arts, particularly Bedouin dramas, which have been broadcast on Qatari television for decades.He also recognized the contribution of Jordanian media professionals to Qatar's press and media landscape, including the establishment of Qatari radio and television.Accompanied by Najjar, Kuwari and the delegation toured the museum, where they received insights into its exhibits, featuring documents, images, and artifacts chronicling Jordan's national narrative, political life, and its evolution into a museum of parliamentary history since the era of King Abdullah I, the founding king.