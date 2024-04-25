Jordan's Oil Imports Rise In Jan-Feb

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 25 (Petra) - The Kingdom's imports of crude oil, derivatives, and mineral oils totaled approximately JD510 million during January and February of this year, compared to JD486 million during the same period last year.Data from the Department of Statistics shows a 4.9 percent increase in the oil bill for the first two months of this year.Fuel and mineral oils were the most significant imports, reaching JD162 million by the end of February, followed by crude oil (petrol) at JD162 million. The imports also included souls worth JD162 million, gasoline worth JD78 million, diesel worth JD99 million, lubricating oils valued at JD5 million, and kerosene worth about JD4 million.