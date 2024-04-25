Russian Shelling Of Antonivka In Kherson Region Leaves Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has attacked the village of Antonivka in the Kherson region, wounding a 71-year-old woman.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

A 71-year-old woman was in her yard at the time of the shelling.

"An ambulance took her to the hospital with a concussion, blast, and brain injuries,” the report says.

Three people killed in enemy shelling ofregion

The RMA also reported that two residents were wounded in the Russian shelling of Bilozerka. On April 25, a 36-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man sought medical care at the hospital. They came under fire from the occupation forces a few days ago. The victims suffered concussions and explosive injuries. They were hospitalized.

As Ukrinform reported, near the village of Osokorivka in the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked a truck with a drone, wounding a man.