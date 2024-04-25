Exports of furniture in Turkey surge fourfold over past 6 years

(MENAFN) Over the past six years, Turkey’s furniture exports have experienced a remarkable surge, quadrupling to reach USD8 billion in 2023.



Huseyin Taklaci, head of the Turkish Woodworking Federation, shared insights during a furniture expo held in the central Anatolian city of Kayseri, highlighting the significant contribution of 147 professional chambers and approximately 100,000 tradespeople to the country's economy through furniture exports.



Taklaci emphasized the necessity for additional research and development centers within the furniture manufacturing sector, asserting that such investments are crucial for Turkey to emerge as a leading exporter with a distinctive style.



Furthermore, Taklaci underscored the importance of leveraging national resources, noting that an impressive 93 percent of raw materials utilized in the sector are sourced domestically.



“Given the necessary support, the furniture manufacturing sector will remain as a foreign currency input to our country,” he stated.



“Especially our member companies, micro and medium-sized enterprises need more support to expand. When these demands are met, Turkey’s export figures will go even higher, as Anatolian furniture-makers produce value-added products,” he further mentioned.



Taklaci also highlighted the ongoing development of the furniture sector in key cities such as Kayseri, Ankara, Bursa, and Adana.



“We had an exports figure of USD2 billion in 2018, USD3 billion in 2019, USD5.5 billion in 2020, USD6.9 billion in 2021, USD7.4 billion in 2022, and close to USD8 billion in 2023,” he declared.

