Canadian Regional Police Chief Criticized For Meeting Sri Lankan IGP

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) A Canadian regional Police chief has come under strong criticism for meeting Sri Lankan Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tenakoon who is facing torture allegations.

According to Global News, photos published by Sri Lankan media showed Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah in uniform posing alongside senior Sri Lankan officers on Dec. 29, 2023 at police headquarters in the capital Colombo – a visit a Peel police spokesperson says Global Affairs Canada and the RCMP had been made aware of ahead of time.

One of the law enforcement officials in the photos was the inspector-general of Sri Lankan police, Deshabandu Tennakoon, who earlier that month was ordered to pay compensation for taking part in“mercilessly” beating a man.

On Dec. 14, 2023, Sri Lanka's Supreme Court ruled Tennakoon was involved in the brutal arrest of a man suspected of theft, holding him in what the court called the“torture chamber” of the police station for more than 24 hours, striking and suffocating him, and rubbing chili powder on his genitals.

Dr. Thusiyan Nandakumar, a physician who also runs the London, U.K.-based outlet the Tamil Guardian, called it a“stain on Canada's reputation.”

“To see someone of (Duraiappah's) stature receive a guard of honour from that very same institution that's responsible for so many abuses was shocking, to say the least,” Nandakumar said.

Duraiappah declined Global News' request for an interview. In a statement, a Peel Regional Police spokesperson called his trip to Sri Lanka“personal” and said there is“no ongoing initiative or collaboration between Peel Regional Police and any organization in Sri Lanka.”

Duraippah was photographed multiple times during his visit wearing his Peel police uniform.

Rathika Sitsabaiesan – a former NDP MP and Canada's first Tamil member of Parliament – says when someone wears a uniform,“you're representing the organization for which you are the chief.”

Duraippah is the only police chief of Sri Lankan descent outside the South Asian nation, according to Peel police, which operates in Mississauga and Brampton, Ont.

“(It's) very harmful to me as a Canadian, as someone who grew up in the region of Peel, and all the people who continue to live in Peel and who identify as Tamil, in my opinion,” Sitsabaiesan said.

The Peel spokesperson said Duraiappah accepted an invitation from Sri Lankan police officers while he was on a family vacation to the country of his birth.

The spokesperson would not confirm when asked if Duraiappah had met directly with Tennakoon beyond the photos, which show them holding a plaque together and Tennakoon standing behind Duraiappah while he signed a guestbook.

It's not clear whether the event photographed was the only meeting or whether any additional ones were held, including whether Duraiappah and Tennakoon met outside of the moment they were photographed together.

Another Peel spokesperson added that“the Chief discussed the requests for meetings received with Global Affairs Canada and the RCMP.”

The RCMP says the force provided information to Duraiappah about Tennakoon, including about the recent court ruling, ahead of time.

“The Government of Canada did not organize the visit, which was considered a personal visit. However, given the RCMP's close working relationship with Peel Regional Police, the RCMP Liaison Officer for Sri Lanka offered to facilitate Chief Duraiappah with arrangements involving police agencies in Sri Lanka,” an RCMP spokesperson said in response to questions from Global News.

“Information was provided to Chief Duraiappah for his situational awareness about recent developments in Sri Lanka, including the Sri Lankan Supreme Court's ruling on Chief Tennakoon.”

Global Affairs Canada also said the visit was“personal.” (Global News / Colombo Gazette)