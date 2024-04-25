Laapataa Ladies OTT Release: Bollywood Comedy, Produced By Aamir Khan, To Stream On Netflix From THIS Date

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Laapataa Ladies OTT release: Bollywood comedy drama film Laapataa Ladies is all set for release on OTT platform soon. Streaming giant Netflix announced the OTT release date of the film on Thursday, months after the Aamir Khan produced film was released in theatres.

Directed by Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies is a comical tale of two young brides who get lost from the same train. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have actively promoted the film and promised the viewers of a unique cinematic experience from the movie.



MENAFN25042024007365015876ID1108138524