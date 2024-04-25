Presidents Of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan Attend Ground-Breaking Ceremony For Secondary School In Aghdam

( MENAFN - AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and SadyrZhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic have attended a jointground-breaking ceremony for the secondary school of the village ofKhydyrli in the Aghdam district on April 25, Azernews reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.