Kuwait National Guards Inaugurates Blood Donation Center

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Guards on Thursday inaugurated a blood donation center at Al-Tahrir camp in a bid designed to enhance the resources at the Central Blood Bank.

Lieutenant Genral Muhandes Hashem Al-Rifai, the National Guards Undersecretary, said during the inauguration ceremony that the center was opened as a result of a signed cooperation protocol between the Guards and the Ministry of Health.

This step has been taken in line with directions by the National Guards Chief His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah and his deputy Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and in implementation of the Guidance Document of the National Guards (protection and back-up 2025), stipulating significance of the Guards' social role and enhancement of the strategic blood reserves.

The National Guards will continue to back up the Central Blood Bank through donation campaigns at the camps where a significant number of personnel have shown up to donate their blood, "out of their belief that a drop of blood saves a life," he said. Aiding in the treatment of patients and saving lives through the enhancement of the Central Blood Bank resources are humanitarian goals.

Meanwhile, the assistant undersecretary at the MoH, Dr. Abdullah Al-Fars, affirmed the National Guards' keenness on providing aid to the ministry to enrich the strategic resources at the Central Blood Bank.

Issam Issam, the administrative backup assistant at the Guards, affirmed that such a venture contributes to enhancing the Guards' strategic role, noting that it works round the clock to receive donors. (end)

ahk









MENAFN25042024000071011013ID1108138052