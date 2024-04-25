UK Provides USD 9.25 Mln To Treat Malaria In Africa

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 25 (KUNA) -- The UK government announced on Thursday funding the treatment of malaria with USD 9.25 million in sub-Saharan Africa.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement that the funding will allow MedAccess to use the UK-Indian developed RTS,S vaccine, which will help one million people access new diagnostic tests and 120 million patients to receive anti-malarial treatments.

The statement also said that RTS,S have been used in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, with two million children vaccinated since 2019, and in January, Cameroon became the first country to give the vaccines to children routinely.

More than 600,000 people worldwide die every year from malaria, which is preventable and treatable, it added. (end)

