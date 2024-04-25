Suicide Attacks Increased By 500% In Pakistan: Durrani

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistani Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs has stated that attacks by the Taliban in Pakistan have increased by 65%, with suicide attacks rising by 500%.

The Pakistani Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs noted that the assumption of enhanced security in the region post-NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan is incorrect.

According to Dawn newspaper, Durrani described the escalation of Taliban attacks in Pakistan from Afghan soil as a severe concern for Pakistan. He stated,“Another concerning point is the involvement of Afghan nationals in these attacks.”

Mr. Durrani spoke at a one-day international conference titled“Pakistan in Emerging Geo-Political Paradigm,” organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute and the German Friedrich Ebert Foundation.

He mentioned that Pakistan has been suffering from the developments in Afghanistan since the Soviet invasion.

The Special Representative for Pakistan added that Afghanistan has turned into a determinant factor in Pakistan's regional paradigm for over four decades.

He discussed Pakistan's future outlook regionally, saying,“While our eastern neighbour (India) is likely to continue its anti-Pakistan policies, the western borders are an unavoidable provocation in the short to medium term.”

He stated that Pakistan has suffered more than three wars with India due to Afghanistan.

However, Mr Durrani stated that with skilful diplomacy, Pakistan could overcome its challenges with Afghanistan, including the Taliban Pakistan insurgency.

Pakistan's backing of the Taliban during the two-decade presence of international forces in Afghanistan was pivotal. Islamabad expected reduced violence from the Pakistani Taliban upon the Afghan Taliban's return to power. However, recent years revealed flawed cooperation perceptions.

