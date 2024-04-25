ATACMS Supply To Ukraine Proves America's Unwavering Support For Ukraine - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The provision of longer-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine shows the unwavering support to the nation from the United States.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink stated this via X , Ukrinform reports.

"The United States this month provided Ukraine with long-range ATACMS at the direction of the U.S. President. It is another message that our commitment to Ukraine's defense is unwavering," said Brink.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden signed off the law on supplemental national security funding, which includes, among other things, $60 billion in support for Ukraine. Later, the U.S. State Department announced the allocation of a $1 billion defense assistance package for Ukraine.

The package of defense support for Ukraine includes RIM-7 missiles for air defense systems, Stinger missiles, ammunition for HIMARS, NATO-standard artillery rounds, Bradley SFVs, as well as other armaments and spare parts for the equipment supplied earlier.

Photo: Lockheed Martin