Colombia wishes to join BRICS

(MENAFN) Colombia has expressed its desire to join the BRICS group as a full member, with Brazil vowing to champion its candidacy, as per a joint statement issued by the leaders of both countries following their meeting in Bogota. BRICS, which initially comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has recently witnessed significant expansion, with the addition of four new members at the beginning of this year: Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. The joint statement highlighted Colombia's keen interest in swiftly becoming a full-fledged member of BRICS, with Brazil endorsing and promising to advance its bid.



The statement by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Gustavo Petro also underscored that several other nations have shown interest in joining the BRICS alliance, with some having already submitted formal applications. Notable applicants include Venezuela, Thailand, Senegal, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Bahrain, and Pakistan. Venezuela, in particular, has expressed aspirations to secure BRICS membership at the upcoming summit in Russia scheduled for October, with President Nicolas Maduro emphasizing the inevitability of a multipolar world and positioning BRICS as central to the "future of humanity."



Furthermore, Nigeria has announced its intentions to join BRICS within the next two years, citing membership as a strategic avenue to amplify its global influence and advocacy. With anticipation building, approximately 25 countries are poised to submit membership applications during the forthcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, as revealed by Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka, South Africa's ambassador to Russia, in statements to TASS news agency.

