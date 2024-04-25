Russia vetoes draft resolution on compliance with Outer Space Treaty

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Russia exercised its veto power against a draft resolution aimed at reaffirming the commitment of all states parties to adhere fully to the Outer Space Treaty. This treaty mandates that no objects carrying nuclear weapons or weapons of mass destruction be placed in orbit around the Earth, on celestial bodies, or in outer space through any means. Despite garnering support from thirteen member states of the Council, including co-sponsors the United States and Japan, the resolution faced opposition from Russia, which utilized its veto.



The dissenting vote from Russia stemmed from its dissatisfaction with the draft resolution's failure to incorporate its proposed amendments. Specifically, Russia sought to include provisions that would compel countries with space capabilities to take urgent measures to prevent the placement of weapons in outer space indefinitely. These measures would aim to deter the threat or use of force in outer space, encompassing attacks from space targeting Earth and vice versa.



China, meanwhile, opted to abstain from voting on the resolution. The text of the draft resolution underscores the importance of all nations, particularly those with significant space capabilities, actively contributing to the peaceful use of outer space. Despite the setback resulting from Russia's veto, the draft resolution underscored the international community's commitment to upholding the principles outlined in the Outer Space Treaty.

