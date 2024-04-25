Heli Daruwalla Calls ‘Undekhi 3’ ‘Fast Paced And Thrilling’, The Kind Of Project She Wanted To Do

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actress Heli Daruwalla, who is gearing up for the release of her next series titled 'Undekhi 3', described the story as fast-paced and thrilling.

In the show, Heli plays a central character pivotal to the narrative, though details about her role remain under wraps.

What drew her to the part was primarily the show's tight script and her character's significance in driving the story forward.

Heli said: "Undekhi is an extremely popular show, and I'm glad to be part of season 3. The team has done a fantastic job of keeping the story fast-paced and thrilling, and it is the kind of project I was looking for.'

The actress added: "I'm extremely happy with the way my track has shaped up, and I can't wait for the audiences to see it on May 10."

'Undekhi 3' is slated to release on May 10 on Sony Liv.