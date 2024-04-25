Exterior Plas Marks 36 Years As Industry Leader In Windows, Doors And Glazing

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Epping, Essex, April 20, 2024 - Exterior Plas, a pioneering company in the windows, doors and glazing industry, proudly celebrates its 36th anniversary this year. Founded in 1984 by Managing Director Andy Sheen, the company has evolved from its roots providing fascia and soffits into a multi-faceted business driven by exceptional customer experience.



When Sheen established Exterior Plas over three decades ago, he identified an opportunity in the emerging uPVC product market. What began as a small venture has grown into one of the region's most trusted sources for high-quality windows, doors, conservatories and specialized glazing solutions.



"Reaching this 36-year milestone is a tremendous source of pride for our entire team," said Sheen. "From modest beginnings, Exterior Plas has become a leader in delivering superior products and unparalleled service through our unwavering commitment to our customers."



Based in Epping, Essex, Exterior Plas is perfectly positioned to serve homeowners, businesses and organizations throughout London and the greater South East region of England. While the company's core clientele includes local councils, housing associations and educational institutions, Exterior Plas also has a strong presence in the domestic residential market and a thriving trade supply operation.



The company's success can be credited to its comprehensive product range, exceptionally crafted in Britain using premium materials and components. By investing in the latest manufacturing technologies and techniques, Exterior Plas ensures its windows, doors and bespoke glazing solutions offer outstanding performance, energy efficiency and aesthetic appeal.



"Our journey over the past 36 years has been defined by continuous innovation and an absolute dedication to meeting the unique needs of each and every customer we serve," added Sheen. "As we celebrate this major milestone, we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of quality, service and customer satisfaction."



As part of its 36th anniversary celebrations, Exterior Plas will be offering special promotions and discounts on select product lines throughout 2023. Customers are encouraged to contact the company directly or visit their website at for more information.



"We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers across London, Essex and the entire South East region for putting their trust in Exterior Plas over the past 36 years," concluded Sheen. "We look forward to continuing our legacy of excellence for many more years to come."



