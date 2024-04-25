Russian Invaders Shell 10 Settlements In Kherson Region Overnight, Three Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled 10 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, injuring three people.
This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.
The enemy fired on Antonivku, Kizomys, Romashkove, Inzhenerne, Sadove, Beryslav, Kachkarivka, Olhivka, Osokorivka, and Kherson. Read also:
Russians shoot woman in temporarily occupied community in Kherson
region
A multi-story building and a private house were damaged. There were hits to a critical infrastructure facility, private cars, and a gas pipeline.
Three people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.
As reported, on Tuesday, April 23, an 82-year-old woman died as a result of Russian shelling of Kozatske village in the Kherson region.
